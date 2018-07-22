Insider Selling: Redfin Corp (RDFN) Insider Sells $232,000.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 24th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $222,100.00.

Redfin opened at $24.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -122.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.15 million. Redfin’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Redfin by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 763,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

