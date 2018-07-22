Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider Sells 7,503 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Progressive opened at $59.83 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $64.77.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 82.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
