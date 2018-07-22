Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider Sells 7,503 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Progressive opened at $59.83 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 82.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

