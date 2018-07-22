Insider Selling: Lendingtree Inc (TREE) CEO Sells $3,530,707.50 in Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $3,530,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,908,316.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $247.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $178.30 and a twelve month high of $404.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.13 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. MED reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.25.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

