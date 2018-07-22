Insider Buying: PetroFrontier Corp (PFC) Director Buys 219,000 Shares of Stock

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC) Director Al Kroontje acquired 219,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,710.00.

Al Kroontje also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 22nd, Al Kroontje acquired 95,000 shares of PetroFrontier stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Al Kroontje acquired 90,000 shares of PetroFrontier stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

PetroFrontier opened at C$0.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. PetroFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.15.

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.93 million during the quarter. PetroFrontier had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.

PetroFrontier Company Profile

PetroFrontier Corp., an oil and gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional and unconventional petroleum assets in Australia. It holds interests in the Cold Lake area of northeastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

