Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inovio Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3268297300695 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of INO stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Friday. 371,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,088 shares in the company, valued at $431,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

