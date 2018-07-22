ING Groep NV (ING) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,026 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

ING stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.61%. sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

