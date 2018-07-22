Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,381,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

