Independent Money System Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Independent Money System coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Independent Money System has a market capitalization of $49,921.00 and $2.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000763 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.70 or 3.47045000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009435 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00124999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

IMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com . Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

