Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $148.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.70.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

