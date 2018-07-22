Imperial Capital Comments on Pioneer Energy Services Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $144.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.01 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PES. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services opened at $5.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $28,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,818 shares in the company, valued at $177,726.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PES. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,537,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after buying an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 102,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 647.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 475,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 412,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.