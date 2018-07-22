Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Illumina were worth $41,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.81.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $2,677,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,439.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,655 shares of company stock worth $13,169,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $311.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $314.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

