IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Owens Corning (OC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.52.

NYSE:OC opened at $66.10 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.16). Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

