IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys New Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REG opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.63). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $269.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

