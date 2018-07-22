IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. IDEX has set its FY18 guidance at $5.05-5.20 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.11 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX opened at $140.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. IDEX has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $3,388,638.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,338. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.