Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) & Oncobiologics (ONS) Critical Contrast

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) and Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Oncobiologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $900,000.00 207.65 -$65.98 million ($0.42) -2.05 Oncobiologics $3.81 million 7.64 -$38.84 million N/A N/A

Oncobiologics has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Oncobiologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Oncobiologics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 341.86%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oncobiologics.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Oncobiologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals -9,117.07% -82.70% -73.93% Oncobiologics -445.20% N/A -116.68%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncobiologics has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Oncobiologics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology. Its drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase III clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma; and which is in Phase Ib monotherapy trial in multiple tumor types for the treatment of refractory solid tumors, as well as IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. The company is also developing IDRA-008 apolipoprotein C-III gene target for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; nucleic acid chemistry compound for renal target; and IMO-9200 for treating non-malignant gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, it is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to license, research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical compounds from its nucleic acid chemistry technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha. The company also develops ONS-1045, a bevacizumab biosimilar, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial that interferes with tumor growth by binding to vascular endothelial growth factor, a protein that stimulates the formation of new blood vessels. Its advanced preclinical product candidate is ONS-1050, a trastuzumab biosimilar, interferes with the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, a protein that stimulates cell proliferation. Oncobiologics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Selexis SA; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratories Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.