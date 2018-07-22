Hurco Companies (HURC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hurco Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.368213606464 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

HURC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. 7,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,500. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $297.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.