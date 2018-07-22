Huntington National Bank Sells 2,738 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 135.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,371,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Argus raised their target price on Intuit to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.82.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $215.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

