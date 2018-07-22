Huntington National Bank Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $28.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

