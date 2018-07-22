Huntington National Bank Has $25.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Carleon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $281.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $243.45 and a 1-year high of $288.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $1.2812 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.