Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 167,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

