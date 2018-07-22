Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on August 16th

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hospitality Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Hospitality Properties Trust opened at $28.93 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

HPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

