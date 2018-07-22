Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 520,500 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 86,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 365,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 170,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

