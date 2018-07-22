Holo Market Capitalization Hits $85.11 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $85.11 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Radar Relay and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003835 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00449787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00162770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo launched on February 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

