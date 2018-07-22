Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on August 9th

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 150.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.6%.

Holly Energy Partners opened at $30.01 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.86. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $128.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

