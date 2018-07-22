Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.86. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $128.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 148.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,579,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,177,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,532,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.