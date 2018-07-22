Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners traded up $0.05, hitting $17.95, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 120,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.08 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

