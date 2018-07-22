Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $53.34.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIW. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

