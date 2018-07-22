Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) CEO Brian C. Walker Sells 143,379 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CEO Brian C. Walker sold 143,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,457,004.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Herman Miller opened at $38.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 147,174 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.