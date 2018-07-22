Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean opened at $19.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $445.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP John Lucks sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $76,271.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.