Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 6,674.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 545,530 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $420,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $476,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,996 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of LPL Financial opened at $68.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.