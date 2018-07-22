Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 176,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, President Richard G. Rawson sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $4,016,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $7,348,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,682 shares of company stock worth $21,403,889. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

