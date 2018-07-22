Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 331,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $424,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $413,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf opened at $19.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

