HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.10 ($64.82).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA opened at €50.20 ($59.06) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €39.08 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of €59.10 ($69.53).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

