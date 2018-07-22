Heico (HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HEICO Corp. outperformed the industry in the last year. Increased demand for new products ranging from aftermarket replacement parts to repair and overhaul parts as well as services product lines has been fueling organic growth. Its operational performance also exhibits solid inorganic growth history, thanks to the disciplined acquisition strategy followed by the company. It also exhibits a solid financial flexibility. Further, it's strong balance sheet and cash flows provide financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividend and earnings accretive acquisitions.However, intense competition from existing and new competitors in a fragmented marketplace may harm its business operations.”

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.41.

Heico opened at $77.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Heico has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Heico had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Heico will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at $56,464,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $334,668.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,006.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,812,712. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Heico by 790.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Heico during the second quarter valued at $164,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

