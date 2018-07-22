Head to Head Survey: Front Yard Residential (RESI) & NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR (NDVLY)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Front Yard Residential and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -156.26% -24.38% -8.52% NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Front Yard Residential and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00 NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Front Yard Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Front Yard Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Front Yard Residential and NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 6.18 -$185.45 million N/A N/A NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR $7.29 billion 1.93 $988.63 million N/A N/A

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

About NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR

New World Development Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, constructs, develops, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company's property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. It also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, the company is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, it manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, arts derivatives, toll roads; operates and manages department stores; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, nominee, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and catering services, as well as foundation works. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated and managed a total of 37 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in 21 cities in Mainland China; and had a total of 17 hotels providing approximately 7,700 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

