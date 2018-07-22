Head-To-Head Review: Nevro (NVRO) versus Globus Medical (GMED)

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nevro alerts:

This table compares Nevro and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -11.53% -16.32% -9.07% Globus Medical 18.05% 14.51% 13.13%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nevro and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 4 6 0 2.60 Globus Medical 2 2 8 0 2.50

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $84.56, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $52.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $326.67 million 5.45 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -47.54 Globus Medical $635.98 million 8.07 $107.34 million $1.31 40.19

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Nevro on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company's disruptive technology products comprise products that allow for minimally invasive surgical techniques; and new treatment alternatives, including imaging, navigational, and robotic technologies, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products. Its disruptive technology products also consist of regenerative biologics products, including bioactive glass-based bone void fillers and ceramic-collagen for pelvic/extremity and posterolateral spinal fusion procedures; and interventional pain management solutions, which comprise treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including compression screws, fixation plates, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Further, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.