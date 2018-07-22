Head to Head Review: Cutera (CUTR) & AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN)

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 18.54% 16.12% 9.87% AxoGen, Inc Common Stock -18.83% -61.66% -21.29%

Cutera has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cutera and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $151.49 million 3.91 $29.99 million $0.77 56.49 AxoGen, Inc Common Stock $60.43 million 31.45 -$10.44 million ($0.31) -177.42

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen, Inc Common Stock. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cutera and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 3 0 2.60 AxoGen, Inc Common Stock 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a consensus price target of $41.29, indicating a potential downside of 24.94%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than AxoGen, Inc Common Stock.

Summary

Cutera beats AxoGen, Inc Common Stock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

