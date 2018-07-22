Head-To-Head Contrast: Osram Licht (OSAGF) versus BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS: OSAGF) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Osram Licht alerts:

This table compares Osram Licht and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osram Licht 4.93% 11.62% 6.78% BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Osram Licht does not pay a dividend. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Osram Licht has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osram Licht and BRITVIC PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osram Licht 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osram Licht and BRITVIC PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osram Licht $4.56 billion 0.96 $244.18 million $3.73 11.21 BRITVIC PLC/S $1.99 billion 1.33 $141.44 million $1.36 14.70

Osram Licht has higher revenue and earnings than BRITVIC PLC/S. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRITVIC PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osram Licht beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures optoelectronic semiconductors, such as light-emitting diode (LED), optical sensors, infrared LED, and high-power laser diodes for visible and infrared light. This segment's products are used in automotive, communication products, and consumer goods industries. The Lighting Solutions & Systems segment develops, produces, and markets LED light engines, electronic ballasts for LED modules and traditional lamps, and light management systems. This segment also provides luminaires for professional applications, such as street lighting or architectural lighting, as well as for private applications, including table lamps and flashlights; and lighting solutions and associated light management systems that are used in internal and external architectural lighting, and in event lighting, as well as offers installation and maintenance services for its product portfolio. The company offers its products primarily under the OSRAM, SYLVANIA, SYLVANIA Lighting Solutions, Siteco, Traxon, Clay Paky, and LUX365 brand names. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands. It also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. Britvic plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.