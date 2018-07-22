Head to Head Contrast: Iridium Communications (IRDM) & Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications 44.81% 5.19% 2.04% Vocera Communications -7.42% -5.95% -3.43%

This table compares Iridium Communications and Vocera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $448.05 million 4.50 $233.85 million $0.70 26.07 Vocera Communications $162.55 million 5.97 -$14.21 million ($0.30) -108.63

Iridium Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vocera Communications. Vocera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iridium Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iridium Communications and Vocera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vocera Communications 0 1 7 0 2.88

Iridium Communications presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.33%. Vocera Communications has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Vocera Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than Iridium Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vocera Communications has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iridium Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Vocera Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

