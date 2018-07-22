Head to Head Comparison: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) & Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (CUYTF)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE: NGVC) and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.28% 4.47% 2.04% Etablissementen Franz Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $769.03 million 0.43 $6.89 million $0.31 47.26 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Etablissementen Franz Colruyt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Etablissementen Franz Colruyt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1 3 2 0 2.17 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 30.03%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Etablissementen Franz Colruyt.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Etablissementen Franz Colruyt on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of June 26, 2018, it operated 148 stores in 19 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail, and Wholesale and Foodservice segments. The company operates food retail store network that includes 237 Colruyt stores, 129 OKay stores, 24 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores and 24 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. It also operates 74 Colruyt retail stores and 2 Dreamland stores in France. In addition, the company operates 215 Spar retail stores; and 118 petrol stations in Belgium and 39 in France under the DATS 24 name. Further, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service that offers various product categories, including cooking and dining, bed and bath, terrace and garden, etc.; Collect&Go, an online shopping service; and ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products. Additionally, it provides purchasing, storage, and transport services for independent stores; groceries, dairy products, meat products, drinks, maintenance products, and frozen products; operates 62 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for men and women; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; processes meat products; and provides dry, fresh, and deep-frozen products. Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV also offers print and document management services; generates green power with wind turbines and solar panels, as well as combined heat and power generation facilities; and invests in offshore wind farms. The company offers its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as for schools, hospitals, reception centers, hospitality sector, and caterers. Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

