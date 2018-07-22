Head-To-Head Analysis: VSE (VSEC) vs. TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH (TRITF)

VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) and TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TRITF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 5.25% 9.88% 4.53% TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VSE and TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $760.11 million 0.68 $39.09 million N/A N/A TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VSE and TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 0 0 N/A TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of VSE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH does not pay a dividend. VSE has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

VSE has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH has a beta of 63.96, meaning that its share price is 6,296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VSE beats TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support to the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and foreign military sales and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other U.S. and foreign military customers. This segment also provides IT and technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and other government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About TRI-TECH Hldg I/SH SH

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

