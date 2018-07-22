Head to Head Analysis: First Merchants (FRME) vs. U.S. Bancorp (USB)

First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $385.90 million 6.06 $96.07 million $2.41 19.59 U.S. Bancorp $24.00 billion 3.49 $6.22 billion $3.42 14.93

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Merchants pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Merchants and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 1 0 2.50 U.S. Bancorp 3 9 8 0 2.25

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than First Merchants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 26.33% 9.82% 1.36% U.S. Bancorp 26.96% 14.66% 1.41%

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats First Merchants on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. It offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, such as capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, it offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,067 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, and through online services and over mobile devices, as well as operates a network of 4,771 ATMs. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

