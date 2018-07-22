Head-To-Head Analysis: Dometic Group AB (publ) (DTCGF) & Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Dometic Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: DTCGF) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dometic Group AB (publ) and Cross Country Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dometic Group AB (publ) $1.45 billion 2.17 N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare $865.05 million 0.50 $37.51 million $0.61 19.39

Cross Country Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dometic Group AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dometic Group AB (publ) has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dometic Group AB (publ) and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dometic Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare 4.74% 9.99% 5.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dometic Group AB (publ) and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dometic Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Country Healthcare 0 5 3 0 2.38

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Dometic Group AB (publ).

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Dometic Group AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments. It serves public and private acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice, and allied health professionals. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

