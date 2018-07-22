HC2 (HCHC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News articles about HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HC2 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.6602629776407 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HCHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 233,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.88.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.32). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $453.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.32 million. equities analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

HCHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HC2 from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

