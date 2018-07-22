Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.05

News articles about Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Haverty Furniture Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6434192347556 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies traded down $0.10, reaching $21.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 76,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $442.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.97. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.71 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 6,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dewey Gallagher sold 5,169 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $112,322.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,118.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $417,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

