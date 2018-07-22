Hashgard (GARD) Trading 2.9% Higher Today

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Hashgard has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.03 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last week, Hashgard has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003835 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00449787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00162770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1 . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

