Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.86 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,550 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 970.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $981,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYSCO opened at $71.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

