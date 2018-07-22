Hancock Whitney (HWC) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) in a report published on Wednesday. Stephens currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

