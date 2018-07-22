Hammerson (HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 559 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 795 ($10.52)) on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 545 ($7.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 600 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hammerson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.58 ($7.46).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 533.40 ($7.06) on Friday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 430.40 ($5.70) and a one year high of £523.38 ($692.76).

In other Hammerson news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.32), for a total value of £245,924.63 ($325,512.42). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 45,113 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.29), for a total value of £248,572.63 ($329,017.38).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

