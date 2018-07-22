GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.30 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

